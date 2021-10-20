Just In- Accident Near Harvest House

By A Correspondent- A Mushikashika driver with Oriel Boys and Girls High school pupils on board was involved in a terrible accident at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Angwa street Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses, the cream mushikashika vehicle was speeding and passed through a red robot hitting a crossing honda fit on its left side which only stopped after hitting the robot pole.

The mushikashika hit another stationery honda fit parked along Nelson Mandela way.

The driver of the cream mushikashika vehicle tried to flee the accident scene before he was apprehended by passerbys.

It is alleged that the driver of the mushikashika is not licenced.

The police were attending to the accident scene.

No one was seriously injured

No one was seriously injured