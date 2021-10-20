Lightning Leaves Young Couple Homeless

lightning

By A Correspondent- A Southview Park young couple was left homeless after its cabin was struck and burnt to ashes by lightning on Monday.

The incident occurred around 2pm.

Vimbai Mupoperi-Madondo said she was at her marketing stall when the mishap occurred.

Her husband Wellington Mupoperi only found the remains of the cabin when he got home.

“It is fortunate that there was no one in the house. I had the children with me at the market.”

The evidently distressed Wellington said:

“Zvese zvatsvira mumba; hembe dzese, ma birth certificates ne US$25 zvatsviramo.

“Nothing was recovered from the inferno.

“Property worth about US$500 was burnt to ashes and we were left with nothing, no clothes,” he said.

The neighbours couldn’t do anything to save the cabin as the disaster struck in the twinkling of an eye.

One of the neighbours identified as Mativenga said the couple had been offered temporary accommodation by one of the residents, whilst the community was mobilising donations to help them.