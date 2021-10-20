Madhuku Top Aide Narrates Zanu PF Assassination Attempt Escape

By A Correspondent- Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s National Assembly party spokesperson Madock Chivasa has condemned the attacks on the MDC-Alliance Leader, Nelson Chamisa and said that he also escaped the same in 2017.

Chamisa has been under attack from suspected Zanu PF supporters since last week when he launched his meet the people national tour.

On Tuesday he was attacked in Mutare on his way to Chipinge. The same happened Wednesday in Makoni where he was also going to meet with villagers.



Commenting on the attacks, NCA spokesperson Madock Chivasa said he also endured the same in the hand of Zanu PF during the run up to the 2018 elections.

NCA National Spokesperson Madock Chivasa

Said Chivasa on a Facebook post Wednesday: I have been following shocking comments about the violence and attempt on MDC leader Advocate Chamisa’s life. As a responsible society, we should condemn the barbaric acts and the concerns must not be about whether or not the holes are bullet holes or not. Instead ZRP must investigate and arrest the perpetrators of this violence. Who is attacking the opposition leader and what are the reasons behind the barbaric attacks. In 2017 during a Bikita by election where I was contesting representing my party NCA I was attacked and assaulted by guns and left for dead by Zanu pf thugs. The cowardly attacks were led by Katsiru who was Zanu pf Mp for Marondera and I positively identified him and reported to the police that he was the one leading the thugs who attacked me and no arrests were made up to now. When I survived I was disheartened to follow Facebook comments that suggested that I was faking the attack because Zanu pf could not attack me since NCA was not a threat in that election. But to cut the story short if anyone is attacked the police must investigate and arrest the perpetrators to spend time discussing the nature of the attack shows the level that we have sinked low as a society and this is not the Zimbabwe we all want.

