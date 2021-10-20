Woman Dumps New Born Baby Boy At Clinic

By A Correspondent- Police are looking for a 24 year old woman who gave birth to a baby boy at her house before deserting the child at Budiriro Poly Clinic.

Joyce Chinyama is reported to have given birth on Saturday at her house in Budiriro before she was later escorted to the clinic by three women where she was admitted.

The offence was discovered around midnight on Sunday by nurses who were making some checks on patients.

They had been informed by another patient that there was a baby crying but she had failed to locate the mother.

Investigations revealed that Chinyama had used a chair to escape through a window of the maternity ward. She also disappeared with the maternity and baby cards.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He said:

The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Joyce Chinyama (24) who dumped a newborn baby boy on October 17, 2021, at Budiriro Poly Clinic in Harare where she was admitted.

The incident comes as police are still investigating another case of baby dumping which occurred at Mbare Musika in Harare, on October 4 at around 3 pm, where an unknown woman boarded an Inter Africa bus before asking a fellow passenger aged 33 to keep her baby who was approximately two weeks old.

The woman did not return to take the baby leading to a police report being lodged. Police took the baby to Sally Mugabe Hospital for further management.

-statemedia