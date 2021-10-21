Mwonzora Thugs Disrupt Press Conference, Bash “Rebellious” Cadre

Share











By A Correspondent- Political activists aligned to the MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora’s faction have beaten up one of the party’s founding members Kudzanai Mashumba at a press conference.

Mashumba, Thursday, had called for a press conference at the media centre in the capital to address what he said were issues affecting the party.

He said he had four critical issues the party needed to address.

The issues included Mwonzora’s alleged abuse of office, violence perpetrated against former acting party president Thokozani Khupe at the extraordinary congress in December last year, and the party’s failure to hold an ordinary congress as per its constitution.