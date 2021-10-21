State Prosecutor, Magistrate Accusing Of Conniving To Deal With Biti

By A Correspondent| Opposition MDC Alliance vice President Tendai Biti’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama has castigated Acting Deputy Prosecutor General Michael Reza for being obsessed with his client’s case.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a controversial Russian woman Tatiana Aleshina, who is also a runner for at large land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

In an affidavit in support of Biti’s application for recusal of Harare Regional Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro and Reza from hearing his assault case, Muchadehama dropped a bombshell on what he termed a coordination of his client’s matter outside the Court room.

Ms-Tatiana-Aleshina the woman at the centre of Biti’s assault case

“I further confirm that on the 8th of October 2021 I wrote a letter to 3rd Respondent about my inability to be available at 0900 hrs on 13 October 2021.

“I had indicated that I could be available at 11:15am hoping that I would be done with the matter I was dealing with at the Master’s Court. I had also given this time to allay any fears that I intended to use the matter before the Master for purposes of delaying Applicant’s matter.

“I must indicate to the court that any application for postponement by the Accused no matter how genuine has been met by the submission by 3rd Respondent that it is intended to delay. 3rd Respondent has become so obsessed with the Applicant’s case that he will stop at nothing but to proceed,” said Muchadehama.

He then spilled the beans on Guwuriro, whom he accused of taking the matter into her own hands to call the Master of High Court on behalf of Reza.

“Quite unsolicited Mr Gapare said that around 1100hrs, Mrs Guwuriro, 1st Respondent had called him asking whether I had attended at the Master’s office and whether I was still there.

“It must be from 1st Respondent’s calls to Mr Gapare (Master of High Court) that 1st Respondent got the impression that I was not at the Master’s office a suggestion which is factually incorrect,” added Muchadehama.

Muchadehama said there is a desire by both Guwuriro and Reza to have Biti’s case dealt with quicker than usual which smacks of a sinister plot to deal with the Harare East legislator.

He also exposed how the two Guwuriro and Reza appear to have too much interest in Biti’s case to the extend that they had to disregard his right to a fair trial by refusing to postpone his case to allow his lawyer to attend.

“All things being equal Respondents would have postponed the matter and request me to explain my absence on the 13th of October 2021.

“Alternatively Respondents should have given Applicant to look and brief an alternative lawyer in my absence.

“To order Applicant to proceed simply because I was absent was unfair to him yet I had a valid explanation for my absence as stated above,” added Muchadehama.

Biti has previously raised concern that Reza who is a senior prosecutor handling a mere assault case proved that there are interest besides justice.