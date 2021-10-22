Bogus Soldier Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A Waterfalls man who was masquerading as a soldier yesterday appeared in court to answer to impersonation and theft of trust property charges.

Lloyd Chinembiri, 30, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to today to make his bail application.

The court heard that Chinembiri hatched a plan to steal the complainant’s phone, which had US$100 in the pouch.

Chinembiri, who was known as a municipal officer, asked the complainant to use his phone, disappeared with it and later failed to hand it over upon request.

On the second count, the State is alleging that Chinembiri boarded a motor vehicle with the complainant on the way to Mbudzi roundabout.

The complainant managed to identify Chinembiri and when they disembarked, he enforced a citizen arrest.

Chinembiri then produced a Zimbabwe National Army identification card claiming that he was a soldier stationed at the Tongogara Barracks.

However, investigations revealed that Chinembiri was not a soldier leading to his arrest.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.HMetro