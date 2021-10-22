Chamisa Concludes Manicaland Meet The People Tour

By a Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has concluded his Manicaland provincial meet the people tour.

Chamisa invaded Manicaland early this week.

During the tour, Chamisa missed death by a whisker after suspected Zanu PF supporters fired a live bullet on his car.

He was also blocked by Zanu PF supporters in Nyanga where he wanted to meet with his supporters.

Announcing the end of the opposition leader’s Manicaland tour on his Twitter handle Friday, the party’s deputy spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba said MDC-Alliance will defeat Zanu PF in 2023.

Posted Siziba:

Manicaland! Thank you for embracing the democratic movement. Fellow countrymen President

@nelsonchamisa

has finished his rural tour in Manicaland where he was meeting different stakeholders as part of the Citizens Convergence for Change program.