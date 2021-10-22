Chamisa Salutes Manicaland

By a Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa thanked the people of Manicaland for attending his meet the people meetings in their numbers.

Chamisa invaded Manicaland early this week and concluded our Friday.

During the tour, Chamisa missed death by a whisker after suspected Zanu PF supporters fired a live bullet on his car.

He was also blocked by Zanu PF supporters in Nyanga where he wanted to meet with his supporters.

Announcing the end of the opposition leader’s Manicaland tour on his Twitter handles Friday, the party’s deputy spokesperson, Ostallos Siziba said Chamisa was grateful to the people of Manicaland.

Posted Siziba:

Manicaland! Thank you for embracing the democratic movement. Fellow countrymen President

@nelsonchamisa

has finished his rural tour in Manicaland where he was meeting different stakeholders as part of the Citizens Convergence for Change program.