Chaos At Mashoko High School As Pupils Protest Poor Diet

MASVINGO – Riot Police had to be called in at Mashoko Mission High School on Thursday morning after students demonstrated and destroyed property including the head, Trynos Mbwirire’s vehicle.

They destroyed windowpanes at the classrooms and uprooted carrots from Mbwirire’s garden.

Masvingo Acting Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike confirmed the disturbances but said she was yet to get full briefing.

The students are angry after the school allegedly failed to supply them with electricity for the past seven days because there is no diesel for the generator.

The students also complained that there has been no running water in the school for several weeks.

The students have also not had tea for sometime, said sources

Staff turnover is high and the head is rarely in the school and the allegations are that he will be attending political meetings.

The demonstrations started off at the classrooms at around 9am and only stopped after the intervention of riot Police subsided at lunch time.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was not aware of the matter.

Efforts to get a comment from Mbwirire were futile as his mobile phone was switched off.

“The school has been without electricity for the past six days. We have a backup generator but the administration is saying that there is no fuel whereas O and A level students are writing their ZIMSEC examinations soon.

“The school has also been running without tap water for several weeks because there is no fuel to draw water from a nearby dam and from Mashoko Mission Hospital borehole,” said a parent.

Another parent alleged that the School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson Nyahunda is the one who supplies vegetables to the school.

Nyahunda’s mobile phone could not be reached for a comment.- Masvingo Mirror