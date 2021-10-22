Police Zimbabwe Under Spotlight

By A Correspondent- The MDC Alliance says it does not trust that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will be objective in investigating the alleged attacks against party leader Nelson Chamisa by suspected ZANU PF activists in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces recently.

This comes after ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said MDC Alliance vice-president Lynette Karenyi-Kore filed a violence report on Tuesday night, but the party was no longer cooperating with the law enforcement agents deployed to investigate the claims. Said Nyathi:

They refused to allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to record witness statements from occupants of the alleged damaged vehicles, from the convoy and aides.

They also refused to go for indications at the scene or allow the vehicles involved to be examined by forensic scientists or ballistic experts who are currently in Mutare since October 21.

But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said police were not objective in their dealings with the party since the political violence started. She said:

There is a confidence gap that makes it hard for us to trust that they will carry out their duties constitutionally.

The onus is on the police to demonstrate that they are objective. They have a history of prejudging these matters and turning on the victims.

We saw what they did with the MDC trio (Joanah Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova) and several other victims of political violence and torture. We know their modus operandi.

She accused police of taking orders from ZANU PF “thugs” at roadblocks, shielding the perpetrators of violence.

-newsday