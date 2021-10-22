President Chamisa Unmoved By Zanu PF Threats… Community Engagement Continues

Tinashe Sambiri|Despite relentless efforts by the Zanu PF regime to block President Nelson Chamisa’s programmes, the MDC Alliance leader is simply unstoppable.

On Thursday he addressed community leaders and women’s groups in Makoni area, Manicaland.

Zanu PF agents are desperate to block his community engagement programme.

MDC Alliance posted on Twitter:

The People’s President, Adv

@nelsonchamisa

was well-received in Makoni where he met community leaders, women’s groups and citizens.

He shared our message of hope to the people.

Under an MDCA Govt, we will ensure freedom, jobs & opportunities for all.

