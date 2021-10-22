Shock As Missing 8yr Old Boy’s Corpse Is Discovered Naked In Swimming Pool

By A Correspondent- Police suspects foul play after an eight-year old boy went missing in Mkoba in Gweru and his body was found nak_ed in a disused council swimming pool in the same area.

Tafara Nyoni went missing on Friday last week soon after coming back home from school and the matter was reported at Mkoba Police Station at around 6 pm. The boy was only found at around 8 am on Sunday by Edmore Mudamburi, a council guard at the swimming pool.

Gweru residents have blamed Police for delaying their searches for missing persons as one reason why abducted people are found dead. Tafara was found with scars on his left side and without clothes, a factor that raises suspicion of foul play.

Recently, Agness Mbakada, a Great Zimbabwe University student’s body was found dumped in Nyamafufu Dam in Mvuma after she went missing in Gweru six days earlier

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and said that investigations were underway.

“We think that the boy was murdered and his body thrown into the swimming pool”, said Henry Shava of Mkoba 6.

The pool is fenced but the gate is always open, said residents.

Gweru City Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee referred all questions to the Police.

Postmortem results are showing that the boy died due to massive blood clots and nose bleeding.

“We urge our Police officers to act swiftly in search of missing persons especially children,” said Shava.

Another resident Mavis Gumbo called upon Gweru City Council to improve security at non-functional swimming pools to avoid incidences of drowning.

There has been an increase in murder cases in the Midlands and Police are calling for spiritual intervention.

Mirror