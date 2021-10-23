Dembare Supporters Hail SRC Move To Allow Fans Back Into Stadia, Calls For Vaccination

Share











Dynamos Football club supporters have rallied each other to get vaccinated following a decision by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to allow fans to return to stadia.

In a notice widely shared on social media, Dynamos fans hailed the SRC decision to allow supporters back to stadia.

Below is the full notice….

*NOTICE TO ALL DEMBARE FANS*

As we relish the good times of Chazunguza ripping into our hapless opponents that come our way at any venue,we are pleased by the decision taken by local authorities to allow us back into the Stadiums after a long time.

I do hereby urge every Chazunguza family member to get vaccinated against this deadly global pandemic so that we may all gain entrance into the stadium to cherish the spirit of Chazunguza again.

For this weekend’s match against HARARE CITY no fans will gain entry as the PSL is still finalising on how fans will gain entry during the Quater Finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

We will continue watching online or Ztv while we wait for PSL to complete the plan on how we shall be entering the stadiums.

NEC DFC NATIONAL CHAIRMAN