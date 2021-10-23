Grade 1 Pupil Kills Colleague While Playing Kigida Game

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over a surge in senseless murders across the country emanating from petty disputes.

In a statement, this Saturday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi implored members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and try to settle differences without resorting to violence.

In one such incident, a nine-year-old Grade One pupil assaulted another Grade One learner aged twelve whilst they were playing a kicking game known as “Kigida” or “Magadu” on Friday last week.

The incident took place at Tokwane Ngundu Primary School in Masvingo and the victim died on Wednesday this week at Dohwai Village, Masvingo.

Below is Asst Comm Nyathi’s statement in full:

MURDER CASES IN BEITBRIDGE, MASVINGO, SIAKOBVU, BULAWAYO AND LUPANE The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the loss of lives through murder. Most of these cases are emanating from petty disputes which can be easily resolved by engaging third parties such as church and traditional leaders, relatives, and others. On 22nd October 2021, a male juvenile aged 16 ran amok and fatally struck Sarina Mbedzi (24) with a wooden stick before strangling her two children, Thanganedzo Mbedzi (6) and Phidzuro Mbedzi (5) at Village 27 Fula, Beitbridge. He dragged their bodies into a kitchen hut which he set on fire, resulting in the three being burnt beyond recognition. Police recovered a Mobicel cellphone and ZAR 72.00 cash from the suspect. The teenager is on free bail for another case of murder for killing his aunt, Muhlaba Mbedzi (62) in April 2021 in Fula Village, Beitbridge. In another case of murder, a nine-year-old grade one pupil assaulted another grade one learner aged twelve whilst they were playing a kicking game known as “Kigida” or “Magadu” on 15th October 2021 at Tokwane Ngundu Primary School in Masvingo. The victim died on 20th October 2021 at Dohwai Village, Masvingo. In a related case which occurred on 20th October 2021 at Siakaloba Village, Siakobvu, Responsible Siazemba (22) was stabbed with a knife on the groin by his brother, Lloyd Siazemba (18) after the victim became violent whilst they were thatching a bedroom hut together with their other brother, Joseph Siazemba (25). Responsible Siazemba charged towards his brothers whilst armed with an axe after he allegedly felt disrespected by his young brother, Lloyd Siazemba who had assigned him to bring thatching materials. On 2nd October 2021, Thulisiwe Ndlovu (38) was assaulted with open hands, booted feet and a stone by Thulani Ndlovu (40), Mkokeli Ncube (31) and Nephani Sibanda (31) at a beer drinking spree in Pumula North, Bulawayo after a misunderstanding over beer. The victim was referred to Mpilo Hospital where he died whilst on admission on 21st October 2021. Meanwhile, on 21st October 2021, Gilbert Ndlovu (33), who is a suspected mental patient, fatally struck Jerot Sibanda (61), with an axe on the head for an unknown reason, at Dheka Village, Lupane. The Police urge members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and try to solve disputes amicably.