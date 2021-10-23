Ngarivhume In Trouble Again

By A Correspondent| Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has announced that he is under investigation from the police over his Ecocash line which they allege moved US$1400 over three years for black market purposes.

Ngarivhume did not shed much detail on how he got to know about his alleged crime and whether the police have opened a docket against him.

“The CID has come alive. They are investigating me for an ecocash line they say moved 1400 USD over 3 years possibly for black market purposes,” said Ngarivhume.

He added that;

“I have been summoned by senior CID detectives in Harare. They are trying to link me to a case in which they are alleging that our organization Prayer Network Zimbabwe, borrowed agent lines from Pendock in 2015 and used the same lines to receive a total of 142 000 Rtgs from 2018 to Jan 2020. They are further alleging that the money translates to between 900 to 4000 US over the three years.

“It is their allegation against me that the money was potentially changed in black market and not the official government market. I am visiting the police in the presence of my lawyer Bhatasara on Monday.”

He has previously had a brush with the police after he organised protests against corruption last year under the banner of 31st July Movement.

Ngarivhume was later arrested and is currently in court charged with Inciting public violence.