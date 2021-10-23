Zanu PF Youths Shut Chiwenga’s Presidential Hopes

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF youth league has shut doors for the Zanu PF vice president, Constantino Chiwenga who wants to take over power from Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga is fighting to takeover power from Mnangagwa, whom he imposed in 2017 after they removed the former President, Robert Mugabe, through a coup.

The party’s youth leader Tendai Chirau said it wants to do this by amending the party constitution to allow Mnangagwa to rule forever.

Said Chirau:

We agreed that it is important that if the constitution of the country can be amended so that he (Mnangagwa) can have more than two terms.

Chirau also said that the ZANU PF youth league is endorsing President Mnangagwa as their 2023 presidential candidate. He said:

The first thing we discussed and agreed on as the executive national youth league is that His Excellency President Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is our sole candidate for the party in the 2023 elections because he has shown less than three years good leadership so we do believe that he should continue.