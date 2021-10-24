Kasukuwere 2023 Presidential Endorsements Grow.

By A Correspondent- Calls and endorsements for the former Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, to take over power from Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2023 are growing by the day.

These calls are coming from Zimbabweans some parts of the country, saying Tyson, as he is affectionately known, is the right man to deliver the country from the political and economic mess it is right now.

Twitter spaces and all social media platforms are awash with these endorsements.

Leading Kasukuwere Presidential endorsement online campaign is one Ntokozo John Msipha who is profiling the exiled politician:

“Who is

@Hon_Kasukuwere

101. Saviour Kasukuwere Born 23 September 1970, in Mt Darwin to Josiah Kausiyo and Gladys Kasukuwere. He attended Chiunye Primary School and Mhofu Primary school in Highfields & Bradley Sec Sch 84-87″.

