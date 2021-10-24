MDC Alliance Exposes Police Incompetence

Tinashe Sambiri|Police officers are receiving orders from Zanu PF hooligans, compromising professionalism in the process.

In a statement, MDC Alliance urged police officers to stick to their duties without fighting in Zanu PF’s corner.

MDC Alliance leader, President Chamisa escaped assassination attempts in Chiredzi and Mutare.

Nobody has been arrested…

According to the MDC Alliance, authorities are deeply reluctant to act on the matter: