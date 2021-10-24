Three Die In Gwanda Horror Accident

Share











By A Correspondent- Three people were killed while seven others were injured in a horrific road traffic accident a few kilometres from Gwanda town on Friday afternoon.

According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement, a Toyota Hilux with nine passengers on board burst a rear left tyre, veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its roof at 198 km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road.

The victims all died on the spot while the seven who were injured were ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they were admitted. Police posted on Twitter:

The ZRP confirms a fatal RTA which occurred on 22/10/21 at 1530 hrs at 198 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Rd, in which three people died on the spot while seven others were injured.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle, with nine passengers on board, burst a rear left tyre resulting in the vehicle veering off the road before it overturned and landed on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

The police said they will provide more details on the accident in due course.