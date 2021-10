AFM Caretaker (62) Snatches Married Woman (35)

By A Correspondent| A Chitungwiza man was left in tears after an Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Zimbabwe (AFM) caretaker snatched his wife.

Eddison Sangana (37), who resides at house number 4229, Unit D, Chitungwiza, says his wife Maybe Muchineuta (35) is now staying with madala Martin Shereni (62) who works as a caretaker at AFM Maranatha in Unit D.

However, Sangana says if his wife returns to him from the madala, “ndinongomuda zvakadaro”.