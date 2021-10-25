MDC Alliance MP Abducted In Vic Falls

By A Correspondent- MDC- Alliance legislator for Chitungwiza South, Mr Maxwell Mavhunga, in Victoria Falls abducted was yesterday Zanu PF supporters for chanting Chamisa slogan.

Reports from the resort town said Mavhunga was attacked after chanting the popular pro- MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana slogan.

The slogan which means “Let The Youngman In” is being used by the opposition party to rally the citizenry to vote for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in the 2023 elections.

On Sunday, MDC Alliance’s co-vice chairperson, Job Sikhala, announced the assault on Mavhunga, saying the incident happened in Victoria Falls. Said Sikhala:

Breaking News: Our MP for Chitungwiza, South Maxwell Mavhunga has been badly beaten in Victoria Falls by suspected ZANU PF supporters after he shouted Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana. He says he was taken from the shores of Zambezi River & dragged into a room where he was badly attacked.

This comes when Chamisa last week reportedly escaped an assassination attempt in Manicaland where he was touring the province.