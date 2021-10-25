MDC Alliance MP Attacked Over #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Share











By A Correspondent- MDC Alliance legislator for Chitungwiza South, Mr Maxwell Mavhunga was reportedly assaulted by suspected ZANU PF supporters over Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana slogan.

The slogan which means “Let The Youngman In” is being used by the opposition party to rally the citizenry to vote for MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa in the 2023 elections.

MDC Alliance’s co-vice chairperson, Job Sikhala, on Sunday announced the assault on Mavhunga saying the incident happened in Victoria Falls. Said Sikhala:

Breaking News: Our MP for Chitungwiza South Maxwell Mavhunga has been badly beaten in Victoria Falls by suspected ZANU PF supporters after he shouted Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana. He says he was taken from the shores of Zambezi River & dragged into a room where he was badly attacked.

This comes when Chamisa last week reportedly escaped an assassination attempt in Manicaland where he was touring the province.