Mnangagwa Ferries Hundreds To Rally In Bid To Match President Chamisa Record Gatherings

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered schools in Masvingo Province to release their buses for ferrying supporters of the former revolutionary party to Rutenga, Mwenezi.

Mr Mnangagwa addressed a rally at Rutenga on Monday.

“The buses were bought by parents and all that the schools get is 70 litres fuel….

Zanu PF commandeered the buses through DDCs’ and the Ministry of Education, ” a source said.

Hundreds were ferried to Rutenga as Mr Mnangagwa sought to match the attendance at President Nelson Chamisa’s community engagement programme in Masvingo two weeks ago.

Mr Mnangagwa