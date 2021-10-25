US Embassy Says Zim Is Using Sanctions As Scapegoat

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has hit back at the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration for using sanctions as a convenient scapegoat for corruption, economic mismanagement and failure to respect human rights.

In a Twitter post with US sanctions fact sheet, the US embassy said Zimbabwe has lost billions of dollars to corruption and harmful economic policies adding that the country has had prosperous and difficult years with the sanctions regime in place.

“Blaming sanctions is a convenient scapegoat to distract the public from the real reasons behind Zimbabwe’s economic challenges – corruption, economic mismanagement, and failure to respect human rights and uphold the rule of law,” the embassy said.

