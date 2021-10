You Can’t Fight God, Sikhala Tells Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Emmerson Mnangagwa has become a political liability and cannot stretch his mandate beyond two terms, hard-hitting MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said.

Hon Sikhala scoffed at attempts by the Zanu PF youth league to extend Mnangagwa’s disputed mandate.

“More than two terms dzekudiiko nhai Mnangagwa. You are 80 years. You want to fight God and nature.

Munotozviona muchisvitsa 90 dzaMugabe here?

Inga. Good luck.”

Hon Sikhala also blasted Kudzanai Chipanga for describing Mnangagwa as an invincible political figure.

“Kwayi na Kudzanai Chipanga Mnangagwa hamumugoni nokuti iye navamwe vaati vari Joni uko vakambomuzama vakamukoniwa.

Gegegegege usativhuna mbabvu nekuseka. Ndimi henyuzve makamukoniwa

Isu navana ve Zimbabwe tichamubvisa uye hatimbomukoniwi.

Anoenda chete kwete zvako izvo.”

Hon Sikhala