Chamisa Allies Attacked In Goromonzi

By A Correspondent- Some MDC Alliance activists were Sunday severely assaulted by suspected Zanu PF machete-wielding assailants in Goromonzi South.

MDC Alliance has said the attackers were identified as James Marifani and Zaka and is urging the Zimbabwe Republic Police to take action. Said MDC Alliance:

GoromonziSouthViolence Zanu PF thugs who violently attacked our members on Sunday in Goromonzi South have been identified as James Marifani & Zaka.

Here are images of our members who were violently attacked with machetes & knives by ZANU PF thugs on Sunday. We condemn the cruel acts of this violent, murderous, corrupt regime.

MDC Alliance’s Secretary-General, Chalton Hwende, urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to investigate and arrest identified perpetrators. He added:

Some of our members were assaulted outside Mabvuku Police Station whilst trying to make Police reports. Political intolerance and violence must end and Police must not selectively apply the Law

There have been reports of assaults on MDC Alliance activists since two weeks ago when the party leader, Nelson Chamisa toured Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

The party claimed that Chamisa himself narrowly escaped two assassination attempts allegedly plotted by the ruling ZANU PF.

Some political analysts are convinced that the attacks are meant to instil fear in the opposition party’s supporters ahead of the 2023 elections.