CIO In MDC-Alliance Division Plot

Share











By A Correspondent- Members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) are said to be trying to divide the opposition MDC-Alliance ahead of the 2023 elections.

The CIO has created a poster circulating on social media of the MDC-Alliance deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, portraying him the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Sikhala has since dismissed the poster:

“It is not all the rubbish & nonsense I respond to, but I can not allow this scandalous scam by the CIO & the ZANU PF intelligence 2 destabilize our party & its unity. They are circulating this nonsense to cause hatred. Our President is Adv Nelson Chamisa,” Said Sikhala on his twittrt account.

Dear Zimbabweans;



It is not all the rubbish & nonsense I respond to, but I can not allow this scandalous scam by the CIO & the ZANU PF intelligence 2 destabilize our party & its unity.



They are circulating this nonsense to cause hatred.



Our President is Adv Nelson Chamisa pic.twitter.com/jrzszkV2kU — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) October 25, 2021