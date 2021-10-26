CIO In MDC-Alliance Division Plot
By A Correspondent- Members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) are said to be trying to divide the opposition MDC-Alliance ahead of the 2023 elections.
The CIO has created a poster circulating on social media of the MDC-Alliance deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, portraying him the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.
Sikhala has since dismissed the poster:
“It is not all the rubbish & nonsense I respond to, but I can not allow this scandalous scam by the CIO & the ZANU PF intelligence 2 destabilize our party & its unity. They are circulating this nonsense to cause hatred. Our President is Adv Nelson Chamisa,” Said Sikhala on his twittrt account.