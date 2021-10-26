Netsai Marova Honoured

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless MDC Alliance Youth Assembly official Netsai Marova’s name has appeared on the Gumiguru list of 50 under 30 emerging young leaders in Zimbabwe.

Netsai is on sixth position…

She was brutalized by the regime alongside Hon Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri for challenging the oppressive Zanu PF regime.

“Wow! what an honour to be recognised, celebrated and counted on the list of 50 under 30 Emerging young leaders in Zimbabwe, class of 2021 being on number 6 and together with other phenomenal leaders.

Thank you Gumiguru and congratulations to all others who made it this year. The future is young and now is the time to lead,” said Netsai .

https://earground.com/2021/10/24/meet-the-gumiguru-50-under-30-emerging-leaders-class-of-2021/