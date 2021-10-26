ZimEye
MNANGAGWA'S TRANSACTIONAL NATIONALISM has gone too far. It's cruel that Zimbabweans & their compatriots in the barracks & camps must live from hand to mouth, purportedly due to sanctions, while Mnangagwa, "#TheGameChanger", and his vast families & countless kids live extra large!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 26, 2021
MNANGAGWA'S TRANSACTIONAL NATIONALISM has gone too far. It's cruel that Zimbabweans & their compatriots in the barracks & camps must live from hand to mouth, purportedly due to sanctions, while Mnangagwa, "#TheGameChanger", and his vast families & countless kids live extra large!
To get an accurate number of Mnangagwa's kids would require a census!
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 26, 2021
To get an accurate number of Mnangagwa's kids would require a census!