Chamisa Councillors Arrested As Persecution Against MDC-Alliance Intensifies

Share











By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has announced that it has arrested five MDC-T Rusape councillors on criminal abuse of office charges.

The councillors allegedly connived to pass a resolution to by-pass stipulated Government tender procedures, prejudicing the local authority of $1.3 million.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrests made on Tuesday night on charges of criminal abuse of duty. He said:

We arrested the following ward 1 Cllr Patrick Chipere (51), ward 4 Cllr Elizabeth Chidza (43), ward 9 Cllr Luckson Zengeni (43), ward 3 Joseph Nyamupera (59) and ward 7 Cllr Ndabanengi Mataga (38).

The accused persons working in connivance passed a resolution to bypass the Procurement Act, the resolution was then used to handpick lawyers Mugiya and Muchadehama who then offered legal services worth $1 300 000 ignoring procurement thresholds and tendering process thereby showing favour to the handpicked lawyers.

-State media