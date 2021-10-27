Chief Bribes Victim’s Family To Drop Rape Charges

Share











By A Correspondent- Chief Musarurwa has reportedly attempted to bribe the family of a 13-year-old girl he tried to rape to drop the rape charges he is facing.

Born Enos Musakwa, from Chikomba District, in Mashonaland East Province, recently reported to the police on attempting to rape a 13-year-old girl from his area.

The Mirror established from its sources that the matter was reported at Chivhu Police Station in September this year under case number CR08/09/21.

When contacted by The Mirror, the traditional leader initially said he was not aware of the alleged incident but later said he does not talk to the media on such issues.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, also said he was unaware of the issue.

But the complainant’s father, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, confirmed the case to The Mirror and pleaded for justice.

He alleged that Chief Musarurwa actually visited his home at night after realising that the matter had been reported to the police and tried to settle it privately.

On the attempted rape allegations against the chief, the complainant’s father, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, said Musarurwa visited the family in his official car on 9 August 2021.

They prepared him a meal and later gave him some groundnuts. On leaving, the chief asked to go with the girl as he wanted to send her to some homestead.

Without suspecting anything, the parents agreed but told the chief that the girl should come back early because she had some work to do at home.

The complainant’s father alleges that Musarurwa drove off and parked his car at a secluded place where he undressed the complainant and touched her private parts.

The chief only stopped after the girl cried out for help, said the father.

Musarurwa then drove the girl back but dropped her off a distance from the homestead as she was crying.

The girl arrived home crying and told her story to the parents. The shocked parents followed the chief to his place but were told on arrival that he had already left for Manhize.

Added the father:

We were duped because we trusted and respected him as a Chief. No one can suspect that from a Chief.

When we reported the case to the police, he came here during the night and asked me what I want from him so that we can solve the matter amicably.

I refused to negotiate with him because it is stupid to do so.

-The Mirror