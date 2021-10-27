ZimEye
An intelligence officer has been spotted roaming around venues where MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa is scheduled to hold rallies at. The party reports that:
In Hurungwe, A rogue CIO, Batsi driving an Isuzu ADL8964 is milling around venues for @nelsonchamisa interface meetings. Franco Ndambakuhwa has reportedly bussed in ZanuPF militia with his whitetruck reg no ACY6670. Ndambakuhwa seeks to bulldoze the venues #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/Wo3cQjTkvC— MDC Alliance Mash West (@mdcmashwest) October 27, 2021
