In Hurungwe, A rogue CIO, Batsi driving an Isuzu ADL8964 is milling around venues for @nelsonchamisa interface meetings. Franco Ndambakuhwa has reportedly bussed in ZanuPF militia with his whitetruck reg no ACY6670. Ndambakuhwa seeks to bulldoze the venues #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/Wo3cQjTkvC