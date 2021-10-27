JUST IN- 40 WAR VETERANS CHARGED FOR PUBLIC VIOLENCE

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has charged 40 liberation war veterans for public violence after they were arrested for refusing to comply with a directive to allow only five of them to hand over their petition to government.

Said the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights:

“ZRP are charging 40 former liberation war veterans with participating in gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of Criminal Code. ZRP accuses the former freedom fighters of singing “revolutionary” songs after they allegedly refused to comply with a directive to only allow 5 of them to hand over a petition detailing their grievances against govt at @ZimTreasury, Munhumutapa Building & @ParliamentZim. The 40 war veterans are still detained separately at Harare Central, Highlands,

