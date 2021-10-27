Zanu PF Conference Kicks Off In Bindura. Only Vaccinated Delegates To Attend

By A Correspondent- The Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference commences this Wednesday, starting with a Politburo meeting chaired by the party’s First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ruling party says it has put in place measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, among them, social distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands and voluntary vaccination.

This year Central Committee members will follow proceedings from their respective provinces through a virtual platform while the party Politburo members will congregate at the main venue in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province. Only vaccinated delegates will attend.

Speaking after a tour of the venue at the Bindura University of Science Education, ZANU PF director for administration, Major (Rtd) Dickson Dzora, who was leading a national technical committee tour of the main venue, said:

We will be having a Politburo meeting and Central Committee meeting tomorrow (today) and Thursday and these meetings need to be briefed on the state of preparedness towards the official opening of the conference.

All along we have been reporting to the conference coordinating committee chaired by the national chairperson and they have been meeting jointly with Mashonaland Central to take stock of the state of preparations.

At least 145 delegates are expected in the main auditorium and a separate tent marque has been set up as a media centre where scores of journalists accredited to cover the meeting will follow proceedings virtually.

Tomorrow, delegates will travel for the official opening of the conference on Friday by President Mnangagwa.