Zim Goalkeepers Excel In SA

Zimbabwean goalkeepers Talbert Shumba and Edmore Sibanda are among the leading pack in the Golden Glove race in the South African National First Division.

Shumba of Free State Stars is tied at the top with five clean sheets after matchday 10. He is playing in his debut campaign in the league after joining the club in the pre-season.

Sibanda, who joined Tshakhuma also in the pre-season, follows second on the chart with four clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Ishmael Wadi and Edmore Chirambadare are setting an early pace in the Golden Boot race in the NFD.

Wadi is second on the chart with six goals while Chirambadare is third with five goals. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe