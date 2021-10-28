🔴Alert 🔴Lets Retweet🔴🔴@mdczimbabwe member from Gutu Central Maisokwadzo Talent has bn abducted by the #CIO in Gutu led by 1, Chikuvire. He is accused of having exposd names of ppl behind torture of Sen Rwambiwa, @arnold_batirai & others in Gutu. #ItsNotSanctions @MelDohan