Chamisa Greeted By Violence In Hurungwe

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was Wednesday greeted by violence in Hurungwe.

Chamisa invaded Mashonaland West with his meet the citizens’ national tour.

His party said Zanu PF supporters blocked roads and tried to disrupt Chamisa’s scheduled public addresses.

The party also said five of its members, including national Women’s Assembly official Mordester Majinjiwa (who was attacked with a bottle), were injured in the violence.

” A group of ZANU PF elements came to Zvipani and started beating up our members who were singing and merry-making while awaiting president Chamisa to deliver his address.

There was chaos as we fought running battles with the rogue ZANU PF members who sparked violence unprovoked to try and disrupt the people’s president from meeting with villagers who had turned out in large numbers,” said MDC-Alliance on its social media platforms.