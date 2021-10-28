Jacaranda Tree Falls On Moving Vehicle Along Leopold Takawira Street In Harare

By A Correspondent- A Harare motorist yesterday escaped death by a whisker when an ageing Jacaranda tree fell in front of his car whilst driving along Leopold Takawira.

The incident occurred as Daniel Gorejena who was in the company of his friend (only identified as Danny) was driving past Harare Girls High School.

There were no casualties.

Narrating his ordeal, Gorejena said he only managed to stop after applying emergency breaks.

“I was just driving along Leopold Takawira just like any other day when the Jacaranda tree just fell in front of me.

“I wasn’t speeding and lucky enough I was able to apply the emergency breaks quick enough to only reach a few light branches of the already fallen tree,” said Gorejena.

Goredema was grateful that he was alive and no harm was brought on him or his car.

He, however, urged the city council to keep checking for such hazards to prevent loss of life and property.

– HMetro