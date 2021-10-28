Mwonzora, Chamisa Fight Escalates

Share











By A Correspondent- Political fight between Douglas Mwozora of the MDC-T and MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has escalated following the refusal by several MPs and councillors affiliated to the latter have refused to join the former.

MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi told Daily News on Wednesday that they were facing stiff resistance from the Chamisa MPs.

Komichi said they were now compiling a final list of the legislators and councillors to be recalled.

“We have already compiled the final list of the people who are going to be recalled. We are ready to dispatch it to Parliament and the Local Government minister any time from now

They are not contributing to the party policies, not attending our parliamentary caucuses and they are also absconding from strategic meetings that give direction to our debates in Parliament because they are taking instructions from elsewhere.

Right now, we would want our MPs to debate the national budget in accordance with the party’s directive, so we will not allow our contributions to be distorted.

We are, therefore, going to ensure that they don’t continue to be more of a hindrance than help hence the impending recalls,” said Komichi.

Komichi refused to disclose the names of those who are set to be recalled but it is understood that about ten MDC Alliance MPs will be axed.

Among those targeted are Job Sikhala (Zengeza West), Joanna Mamombe (Harare West), Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole, Costa Machingauta (Budiriro), James Chidhakwa (Mabvuku-Tafara), Maxwell Mavhunga (Chitungwiza South), Goodrich Chimbaira (Zengeza East), Hwange Central’s Daniel Molokele, James Sithole (Makokoba) and Anele Ndebele (Magwegwe).

Sikhala and Molokele told Daily News that Mwonzora has not approached them clandestinely, as both MPs vowed they will support Chamisa no matter what.

-Daily News