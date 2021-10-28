President Chamisa Condemns Harassment Of War Veterans

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has denounced the harassment of former freedom fighters by the Zanu PF regime.

President Chamisa challenged the regime to stop victimising war veterans.

“AS A PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT, we will never harass, terrorize, disrespect, victimize, ignore or forget our war veterans and liberation heroes. Their welfare & dignity is & shall be our top priority.All their grievances must be addressed. Stop arresting & harassing our liberation heroes. A New Great Zimbabwe loading,” wrote President Chamisa on his official Facebook page.

” MY DREAM & MISSION is to see our politics based more on ideas and thought, anchored more on issues and debate away from insults,hate &violence. My joy will be complete when more young smart Zimbabweans join active politics. It’s doable. It’s possible.A New Great Zimbabwe loading,” he added.

