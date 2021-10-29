11 Armed Robbers Nabbed

ARREST OF TENDAI MUNSON NDLOVU AND TEN OTHERS FOR ARMED ROBBERY

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tendai Munson Ndlovu (43), Kudakwashe Adoni (28), Kosam Phiri (36), Svinurai Marandu (29), Louis Munyamani (29), Tauya Nyanzou (45), Tozivepi Kuyangamara (47), Friday Tembo (43), Pious Ncube (44), Abraham Muzamba (31) and Christopher Danda (37) for an armed robbery case which occurred on 14th September 2021 at Knockmalock Farm, Norton.

On 14th September 2021, the suspects went to the Zvinavashe family farm in Norton where they attacked the complainants before stealing two cell phones and three AK 47 Rifles.

Police detectives arrested Tendai Ndlovu in Norton after receiving information to the effect that he was involved in the offence.

Investigations by the detectives established that Tendai Ndlovu had been communicating with Kosam Phiri about the stolen firearms.

Tendai Ndlovu implicated Kudakwashe Adoni and Kosam Phiri in the offence leading to the arrest of Kudakwashe Adoni at Knockmalock farm, Norton where he is employed as a tractor driver.

Kudakwashe Adoni led detectives to the arrest of Kosam Phiri who implicated Pius Ncube alias Elder who was said to be in possession of the stolen AK rifles and pistols used in the commission of the crime.

On 15th October 2021 detectives arrested Svinurai Marandu in Kuwadzana after receiving information that he was involved in the commission of the offence.

Svinurai Marandu led detectives to the recovery of a Toyota Fan Cargo vehicle registration number AEY 8362, which was used by the gang as a getaway vehicle in their criminal escapades.

On 27th October 2021 detectives received information that Louis Munyamani, Tauya Nyanzou, Tozivepi Kuyangamara, Friday Tembo, Pious Ncube, Abraham Muzamba and Christopher Danda were planning to commit an armed robbery offence in the Selous area.

Detectives acted on the information and arrested Louis Munyamani after laying an ambush at Puma Service Station, White House, Harare.

Louis Munyamani led detectives and members of the canine section to Chegutu where Tauya Nyanzou, Tozivepi Kuyangamara and Friday Tembo were arrested along Harare – Chegutu Highway while waiting for Louis Munyamani to pick them.

The three suspects implicated Pious Ncube, Abraham Muzamba and Christopher Danda who were supposed to meet the three at Halfway Shopping Centre, Selous.

Pious Ncube, Abraham Muzamba and Christopher Danda were arrested after the police laid an ambush at Halfway Shopping Centre, Selous.

The suspects were searched, leading to the recovery of a 9 mm Pistol serial number P6223 with a magazine of 13 rounds, a 7.65 mm pistol with an erased serial number and a magazine of five rounds as well as a CPM revolver 0.38mm special with 0.38mm x 8 rounds.

The suspects led the Police to Norton flyover, along the railway line, where two AK rifles serial numbers ZA59166 and ZA59036 with four fully loaded magazines were recovered.

Abraham Muzamba led detectives to Ridleridge, Harare in a bushy area where another AK 47 Rifle serial number ZNA 59085, with two fully loaded magazines was recovered.

Detectives shot Abraham Muzamba on both legs as he tried to escape and was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he is admitted under police guard.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns robbery gangs and syndicates that the game is on. Any form of confrontation with Police details will be met with an appropriate response.

The Police reiterate that individuals, business people and institutions should not keep large sums of money at home or business premises and above all secure licensed firearms so that they do not fall into criminals’ hands.

The public is urged to supply information on criminal movements to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525, Harare Operations on (0242) 748836, Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 071 2 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

(Nyathi. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations)

to the Commissioner-General of Police Police General Headquarters