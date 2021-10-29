Doves Copse Theft Case Turns Sour

By A Correspondent- Doves Funeral Services has suspended three of its employees as it seeks to get to the bottom of a case in which an empty coffin was presented to a bereaved family in Nyanga.

The actual body of deceased Maxwell Chimwamurombe was eventually buried at Mbudzi Cemetery in Harare some days later.

Doves Funeral Services managing director, Mr Talent Maziwisa told The Herald in an interview that the company had nothing to hide and was prepared to use experts such as scientists and carry out DNA tests to ensure that the truth is laid bare.

He said they had since engaged the concerned family members in Nyanga and traditional leaders in the area in their quest to find closure to the case which occurred in March this year. Said Mr Maziwisa:

As management we have created a committee to investigate. The initial preliminary investigations were not conclusive but made it imperative that we engage the family so that they are aware of the concerns we had picked.

Our view is that the whole process is scientifically done, exhumation, DNAs where necessary so that the late Maxwell is laid to rest. As a company we have nothing to hide. We have done three suspensions to clear the ground for thorough internal investigations. We empathise with the family given what they are going through emotionally.

Reports indicate that relatives and friends of the late Maxwell Chimwamurombe gathered in Avilla area, Nyanga in March this year for burial where Doves brought an empty coffin.

Without conducting body viewing due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, the family went on to bury the empty coffin.

Some six months later, the family learnt from sources that Doves had realised the anomaly three days after the burial of an empty coffin, but decided to offer the deceased a pauper’s burial at Mbudzi cemetery without notifying the family.

In a bid to rectify the anomaly, Doves engaged the traditional leaders in Nyanga who fined them a beast and later allowed them to conduct a fresh burial in his area of jurisdiction.

Chief Saunyama, born Victor Saunyama, confirmed engaging Doves Funeral Services.

More: The Herald