Manhunt For Mhangura Who Killed Own Wife, Two Kids Over Infidelity Quarrel

By A Correspondent- Police have launched a manhunt for a Mhangura man who murdered his wife and two kids on Thursday night by striking them with an axe before setting their house on fire.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was this morning waiting to receive facts on the case but sources from Mhangura police station said a manhunt has since been launched.

Justice Musungavarume (age not known) of Hunter Farm some six kilometres from Mhangura town attacked his wife and kids after having a quarrel over infidelity.

Linda Musungavarume who is the sister to the accused said her brother had a dispute with Leen Maungwe (the now-deceased wife) over infidelity allegations.

Linda told The Herald:

After having confronted his wife over infidelity, my brother vacated their matrimonial home to Mhangura before coming back yesterday to attack his family.

Mhangura police attended the scene and the bodies of the three were taken to Makonde Christian Hospital mortuary.-statemedia