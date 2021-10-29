Mwonzora Tagets 10 Top Chamisa MPs

By A Correspondent- MDC-T has announced that it was compiling a list of legislators refusing to defect from the MDC-Alliance and join them.

MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi told Daily News on Wednesday that these targeted MPs would soon be recalled.

Komichi refused to name the MPs, but sources within his party said that the MPs include Chamisa’s MDC-Alliance deputy chairman Job Sikhala.

Others may include Joanna Mamombe (Harare West), Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole, Costa Machingauta (Budiriro), James Chidhakwa (Mabvuku-Tafara), Maxwell Mavhunga (Chitungwiza South), Goodrich Chimbaira (Zengeza East), Hwange Central’s Daniel Molokele, James Sithole (Makokoba) and Anele Ndebele (Magwegwe).

Molokele last month confronted Mwonzora during a tweeter spaces programme hosted by Zimeye over the purging of Chamisa’s MPs.