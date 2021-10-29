SA Deploys 10 000 Soldiers Ahead Of Local Government Elections

By A Correspondent- South Africa will deploy 10,000 soldiers to assist in security operations during the forthcoming municipal elections due to start next week.

On Wednesday, the South African parliament noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the military deployment to help the police ensure “a safe and secure environment” during the polls.

South Africans will be turning out on Monday to elect their municipal councillors and mayors.

The elections are seen as a test to the popularity of the ruling ANC party following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma over corruption charges.

The military deployment will begin on Saturday and will last for five days until 3 November.

South Africa recently deployed 25,000 troops to help the police tackle the deadly riots and looting that followed Zuma’s jailing in July.

-BBC