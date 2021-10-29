Tsvangirai Loses Eye In Feast Fight With Girl-Friend

A 40-year-old Bulawayo man is clinging to life after allegedly being stabbed with a kitchen knife in his right eye by his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight.

Brighton Tsvangirai from Ross Camp was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he is reportedly admitted after being stabbed by his lover Sibukisiwe Ncube from Makokoba suburb.

Circumstances are that on 14 September 2021 and at around 8pm the two were at Tsvangirai’s place when they had argument after Ncube forcibly took an exercise book which was on the table.

This, however, didn’t go down well with Tsvangirai resulting in a fight.

It is reported that at the height of the fight, Ncube took a kitchen knife which was on the table and allegedly stabbed her lover once in the right eye.

Tsvangirai sustained a deep cut on the eye as a result of the attack and was refereed to UBH for medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Ncube had since appeared in court charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (a) (i) as read with section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 1 November 2021.