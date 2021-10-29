ZANU PF Says We’ve Reached 4 Million Voters After Adding Mai Titi, Passion Java, Madam Boss Facebook Likes

By Farai D Hove | After taking socialites Madam Boss, Mai Titi and Passion Java, the ruling Zanu PF party has announced it has reached four million members across the country following its ongoing restructuring exercise, acting ZANU PF party spokesperson Mike Bimha has claimed.

Two months ago, the heroic Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shut-the-sports on the foul mouthed pastor Passion Java on how the numbers are everything from suspicious to discredited.

How 2,5 million votes are being created?

“They don’t just rig elections, they also rig YouTube views!,” said Chin’ono.

He continued: ‘Dear ZANUPF comrades, We went to university in Europe and America, and some of our classmates are now executives at social media companies like YouTube! You can lie and rig to rural people but not to us.”

Chin’ono revealed how Java’s Youtube numbers were all just purchased. See tweet below-

This time, speaking during a Central Committee special press briefing at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Bimha said the party was more than united ahead of the people’s annual conference where the Zanu PF First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the indaba today. Bimha said according to the report presented by acting party political commissar Patrick Chinamasa during the Central Committee meeting, the restructuring exercise was progressing well.

“The party is focusing on cell structures and that this exercise has gone well, resulting in the establishment of branches and currently the party districts,” he said. “As of now, we are safely talking of having reached a four million membership in terms of the exercise up to this stage.” Bimha shot down allegations being peddled by naysayers that the party was battling some factionalism, saying it was more than united. Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Kazembe Kazembe, leader of the host province for the national annual people’s conference, said all was set for the official opening of the gathering. “We are more than ready to host the other nine provinces,” he said. “In fact, we have been ready for more than one year. We are so excited that this time around it is historic as we are the first province to host a virtual conference in the history of Zanu PF.”

Acting deputy secretary of the Youth League, Tendai Chirau, said the wing, as an endeavour to embrace modernity and use of Information Communication Technology, had developed an automated Whatsapp chat board. Chirau said the chatboard allowed for registration of members as well as interaction. – state media/additional reporting.