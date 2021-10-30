Armed Robbers Hauled To Court

Share











By A Correspondent- Seven of the eleven suspected armed robbers who allegedly pounced on a farm in Norton appeared in court this Friday facing charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Louis Munyamani aged 29, Tauya Nyanzou (45), Tozivepi Kuyangamara (47), Friday Tembo (43), Christopher Danda (37), Abraham Muzamba (31) and Pious Ncube (44) were remanded in custody after appearing in court this Friday.

Allegations are that on the 14th of September this year, the co-accused who were armed with two pistols and a revolver, confronted security personnel manning Knockmalock Farm in Norton.

It is further alleged that after having their way the suspected armed robbers went on to use an iron bar to break a gun cabinet before stealing three AK 47 rifles and six magazines loaded with thirty-live rounds of ammunition. They also stole two cellphones.

They were arrested after police received a tip-off that the gang had plans to commit robberies which led to the recovery of the stolen firearms and ammunition.

The police recovered three AK47 rifles, a 9 mm Pistol with a magazine of 13 rounds, a 7.65 mm pistol and a magazine of five rounds as well as a CPM revolver 0.38mm special with 0.38mm x 8 rounds.

They are expected back in court on November 12.