Chamisa Ally “Abducted”, Dumped In The Bush

By A Correspondent- The MDC-Alliance has announced that its Zvimba South Treasurer General, Maria Wemba, was abducted and later dumped naked in a nearby bush.

The party announced this on its tweeter account:

Our Treasurer General for Zvimba South Maria Wemba has been found naked & badly beaten. She’s been taken to the hospital and is currently admitted at Kutama Mission Hospital. We strongly condemn this inhumane behaviour by the regime.

