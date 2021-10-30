Chamisa Ally “Abducted”, Dumped In The Bush
30 October 2021
Share
By A Correspondent- The MDC-Alliance has announced that its Zvimba South Treasurer General, Maria Wemba, was abducted and later dumped naked in a nearby bush.
The party announced this on its tweeter account:
Our Treasurer General for Zvimba South Maria Wemba has been found naked & badly beaten. She’s been taken to the hospital and is currently admitted at Kutama Mission Hospital. We strongly condemn this inhumane behaviour by the regime.